Former captain Shahid Afridi urges Pakistan to raise game against South Africa

Pakistan's "clueless" batsmen will be chasing redemption when they take on South Africa in the Champions Trophy, according to the team's former captain Shahid Afridi.

A rudderless display consigned Pakistan to a 124-run defeat in their opening game against India on Sunday and leaves them bottom of Group B.

They are likely to need to beat South Africa, who overcame Sri Lanka in their first match, to have any chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

But to see off the world's number one ranked one-day side on Wednesday, Pakistan will have to deliver a much-improved performance, starting with a batting line-up that was bowled out by India for 164.

Afridi, who scored 8,064 runs in 398 one-day matches for Pakistan, believes his team can bounce back.

"I think we can post a score of around 300, only if we apply ourselves properly with the bat and build a solid foundation," Afridi told the ICC's website.

"The task might seem uphill after the batting disaster against India but it isn't impossible. We should retain the batting line-up that played against India since our bench strength isn't that great either.

"The players backed in the opening game must be given at least one more chance at redemption since, in a world event like the ICC Champions Trophy, major changes rarely work."

Only opener Azhar Ali made any notable contribution against India at Edgbaston with 50, as five Pakistani wickets fell in the space of just 10 overs.

"Pakistan batsmen need to free their minds and play with a positive mindset, which would allow them to go after the bowling while rotating the strike intelligently," Afridi said.

"The Pakistan batsmen seemed to have simply frozen against India and looked clueless in the face of mounting run-rate. The team will have to do much better against South Africa, which is a top-class fielding unit.

"The batsmen will have to commit fully to strike-rotation and will have to play only a small number of dot balls. If they are caught in two minds, the South African fielders will surely make life tougher for them."

Pakistan, under the guidance of South African coach Mickey Arthur, have replaced injured bowler Wahab Riaz with Rumman Raees but will have a tough time containing South Africa, who are looking to book their place in the last four.

They laid down a marker with a 96-run thrashing of Sri Lanka on Saturday and captain AB de Villiers insists his side are not feeling any pressure.

"No pressure. The last time we played them in Champions Trophy, we got the better of them at the same ground," De Villiers said.

"So we are confident going into this game, without being arrogant or overconfident. We played really good, won our first game in the tournament.

"We did all the basics really well, so we'll be focusing on that."

Source: PA

