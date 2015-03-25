 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri appointed India head coach

11 July 2017 06:54

India have announced Ravi Shastri will succeed Anil Kumble as their new head coach.

Former India all-rounder Shastri was strong favourite to take the new role, ahead of four other candidates interviewed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In a press release on Tuesday, the BCCI confirmed his appointment.

It read: "The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr Ravi Shastri as the head coach, Mr Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant and Mr Rahul Dravid who will be the overseas batting consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian cricket team.

"As part of the process for selecting the head coach, the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Mr Sachin Tendulkar, Mr Sourav Ganguly and Mr VVS Laxman conducted the interviews and recommended these appointments in the best interest of the Indian cricket.

"Mr Shastri has been the team director in the past and brings with him a wealth of experience, both as player and as coach.

"Mr Khan is a contemporary cricketer who assumed the mentoring role to a young fast bowling unit even during his playing days with India. His inputs will be of immense value to our young fast bowlers, who have shown tremendous potential in the last couple of years.

"As the Indian team is to play Test cricket overseas in the next two years, Rahul Dravid's expertise as batting consultant will be immensely helpful for youngsters.

"The Board would like to wish these gentlemen the very best and they along with the players together will take Indian cricket to new heights."

Kumble resigned as coach following India's Champions Trophy campaign, which ended in a shock defeat to Pakistan in last month's final at The Oval.

The former India leg-spinner's position had become increasingly uncertain after widespread reports of a breakdown in a working relationship between him and captain Virat Kohli.

Shastri, who was India's team director before Kumble's appointment as coach last year, will take charge until the next World Cup in England in 2019.

Source: PA

Feature 5 key moments in the career of Johanna Konta

5 key moments in the career of Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta defeated Simona Halep to become Britain's first Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist for 39 years.

Feature 5 things about Andy Murray

5 things about Andy Murray's Wimbledon quarter-fin...

Sam Querrey will face defending champion Andy Murray in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Feature Why Everton’s signing of Wayne Rooney is a step in the wrong direction

Why Everton’s signing of Wayne Rooney is a step ...

Last week Wayne Rooney completed his return to boyhood club Everton, writing the final chapter in a fairy tale career.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix...

Valtteri Bottas took the second Formula One victory of his career as the Mercedes driver held off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari

Feature Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former club

Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former ...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger

5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger...

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.