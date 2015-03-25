Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri appointed India head coach

India have announced Ravi Shastri will succeed Anil Kumble as their new head coach.

Former India all-rounder Shastri was strong favourite to take the new role, ahead of four other candidates interviewed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In a press release on Tuesday, the BCCI confirmed his appointment.

It read: "The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr Ravi Shastri as the head coach, Mr Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant and Mr Rahul Dravid who will be the overseas batting consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian cricket team.

"As part of the process for selecting the head coach, the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Mr Sachin Tendulkar, Mr Sourav Ganguly and Mr VVS Laxman conducted the interviews and recommended these appointments in the best interest of the Indian cricket.

"Mr Shastri has been the team director in the past and brings with him a wealth of experience, both as player and as coach.

"Mr Khan is a contemporary cricketer who assumed the mentoring role to a young fast bowling unit even during his playing days with India. His inputs will be of immense value to our young fast bowlers, who have shown tremendous potential in the last couple of years.

"As the Indian team is to play Test cricket overseas in the next two years, Rahul Dravid's expertise as batting consultant will be immensely helpful for youngsters.

"The Board would like to wish these gentlemen the very best and they along with the players together will take Indian cricket to new heights."

Kumble resigned as coach following India's Champions Trophy campaign, which ended in a shock defeat to Pakistan in last month's final at The Oval.

The former India leg-spinner's position had become increasingly uncertain after widespread reports of a breakdown in a working relationship between him and captain Virat Kohli.

Shastri, who was India's team director before Kumble's appointment as coach last year, will take charge until the next World Cup in England in 2019.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.