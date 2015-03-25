Flower: World XI tour 'baby step' for international cricket's return to Pakistan

Andy Flower believes the World XI's three-game tour of Pakistan has helped move the country closer to a return to hosting international cricket.

Prior to the recent Twenty20 series, only Zimbabwe and Afghanistan had toured Pakistan since 2009, when six policemen and two civilians were killed when gunmen opened fire as the Sri Lanka team travelled to a game in Lahore.

Sri Lanka are poised to visit the city again next month for the final T20 international of a three-format tour contested mainly in Pakistan's adopted homeland of the United Arab Emirates.

Flower has coached in the Pakistan Super League - the final of which p assed without any security incidents in March - a nd was also coach of the World XI team for this week's T20 series.

And, despite the World XI's 3-0 defeat, t he former England boss reckons the tour was a success.

Flower told BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme: "I think it's a baby step forward.

" Security was pretty tight.but the players felt very safe. For a short period of time, being holed up in a hotel was not bad whatsoever. You were quite comfortable.

"It's important to realise the contribution these international players make but I think they all enjoyed the warmth and welcome of the Pakistan people and being part of something bigger than just winning games of cricket."

It was revealed last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies are in ''advancing discussions'' for a three-match T20 series to be held in Lahore ''subject to the safe conclusion of the ICC World XI team's three-match series."

Flower thinks that has been accomplished, adding: "The tour needed to happen efficiently and safely, and that's what's happened."

Source: PA

