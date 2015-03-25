Fitness boost for Ben Stokes ahead of second ODI

Ben Stokes will take a full part in training for England at the Ageas Bowl on Friday before a decision is taken on whether he is fit to face South Africa in the second one-day international.

Press Association Sport understands the all-rounder was due to have a scan in Southampton on Thursday evening on the same left knee which required surgery to address a cartilage tear last year.

He was restricted to just two overs by the problem during the first ODI at Headingley, but t he England and Wales Cricket Board has now released an update to say he will bat, bowl and field as normal in Friday's training session and will be reassessed at the end of it.

Stokes is an integral part of England's Champions Trophy plans so any injury is clearly a concern, but the ECB's expectation that he would take a full part in this session was encouraging at the very least.

The 25-year-old was named the Indian Premier League's most valuable player after several outstanding displays in the star-studded 20-over competition.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.