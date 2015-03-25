 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

First Ashes century for Bairstow as England pile on more runs in third Test

15 December 2017 03:54

Jonny Bairstow followed Dawid Malan to a century as England piled on more runs towards their Ashes fightback in the third Test.

Bairstow (100no) completed his first Ashes hundred from 185 balls in a record stand which extended to 225, as England moved on to 356 for four after an hour's play on another scorching morning at the WACA.

Malan (134no) was already past three figures the previous evening - but after a careful start from both batsmen, who spent a combined 31 balls over their first run of the day, he too pressed on.

England are bidding to stay in the series here, from 2-0 down with three to play after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Source: PA

