Finn and Ali to undergo scans after becoming first Ashes injury concerns

Steven Finn and Moeen Ali are both to have scans after becoming the first injury concerns of England's Ashes tour.

Seam bowler Finn jarred his left knee in middle practice at Richardson Park in Perth, on day three of England's warm-up training programme here.

All-rounder Moeen, meanwhile, has been troubled by soreness in his left side.

Both were set to have their injuries assessed after practice on Thursday - just four days into England's tour.

Their first match, a two-day fixture against a Western Australia XI, starts at the WACA on Saturday.

Source: PA

