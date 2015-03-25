 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Finch century in vain as India wrap up series against Australia

25 September 2017 01:54

India withstood an early assault by Australia to wrap up the series with a five-wicket victory in the third one-day international in Indore.

Australia had looked on course for a huge total after winning the toss and batting first, but they stumbled to 293 for six after Aaron Finch was dismissed for 124 off 125 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane (70) and Rohit Sharma (71) gave India the perfect start to their chase with an opening stand of 139 inside 22 overs.

Australia removed both batsmen in quick succession to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

But Hardik Pandya (78) led India to within 10 runs of victory and Manish Pandey (36 not out) completed a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare.

The teams will travel to Bengaluru for Thursday's fourth ODI with Australia bidding to avoid a series whitewash.

Source: PA

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.