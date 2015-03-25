Fast bowler Mark Wood included in England Lions squad to travel to Australia

Mark Wood is one of three players to feature in England's Test summer who are included in the Lions squad to travel to Australia next month.

Wood's Lions selection, alongside batsmen Tom Westley and Keaton Jennings, is especially notable as the fast bowler continues his recovery from the heel injury which wrecked the second half of his season at home.

He was not considered for England's Ashes squad, having played just two matches in the last two months of the summer, but his inclusion for the Lions - as anticipated - means he will be close at hand in Australia up to Christmas.

If he therefore proves his fitness, and England feel they need his help mid-Ashes, the 27-year-old will be readily available.

Westley, Jennings or even others could yet also conceivably come into contention - depending on events in Australia, or even before England fly down under on October 28.

Uncertainty surrounds the Ashes participation of key all-rounder Ben Stokes, following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm last week and his and Alex Hales' subsequent suspension from selection by the England and Wales Cricket Board for all international fixtures until further notice.

Elsewhere in the Lions' 17-man squad, there are places for two of Westley's Specsavers County Championship-winning Essex team-mates - his fellow batsman Dan Lawrence and the competition's leading wicket-taker Jamie Porter.

The Lions, whose programme is centred round a training camp but with match practice on the agenda too, will be based first in Brisbane from November 14 and then Perth.

Essex coach Chris Silverwood, among the contenders to become England's new fast-bowling specialist next year, will join the Lions management on tour for the second successive winter - alongside Andy Flower and former Surrey and England limited-overs captain Adam Hollioake.

Ben Duckett will be the fourth Lion on tour with previous Test experience, while fellow batsman Liam Livingstone won his first two England Twenty20 caps against South Africa in June.

There is no place for Livingstone's Lancashire team-mate Haseeb Hameed, because of his broken finger, but the opener will be considered for a return when the Lions choose their squad in December to tour the Caribbean early next year.

National selector James Whitaker said: "This camp provides an opportunity for emerging young talent and some players with international experience to work hard on their game in Australia, in excellent facilities, under the guidance of Andy Flower and our other lead coaches.

"The players selected have a range of experience, and we believe they are an exciting group.

"This is a great chance for them to impress, before we select another Lions squad for the games against West Indies A in the second half of the winter.

"We would expect a number of other players to be in contention for that squad - for example, Haseeb Hameed was not considered for the Australia camp to avoid him having to rush back from the injury he suffered recently playing for Lancashire."

England Lions (in Australia): D Bess (Somerset), J Clarke (Worcestershire), P Coughlin (Nottinghamshire), A Davies (Lancashire), B Duckett (Northamptonshire), G Garton (Sussex), N Gubbins (Middlesex), T Helm (Middlesex), K Jennings (Lancashire), D Lawrence (Essex), J Leach (Somerset), L Livingstone (Lancashire), S Mahmood (Lancashire), J Porter (Essex), A Virdi (Surrey), T Westley (Essex), M Wood (Durham)

Source: PA

