Farbrace content with England's efforts on 'tough' day

Paul Farbrace felt England demonstrated their battling qualities after an attritional first day of the final Test against South Africa was left evenly poised.

All of England's top seven batsmen made it to double figures while there were half-centuries for captain Joe Root, who went past 5,000 Test runs in the process, and Ben Stokes at Old Trafford.

But on a fluctuating day, no one was able to capitalise on their starts, albeit on a pitch that offered assistance to the touring bowlers throughout, as England closed on 260 for six.

England assistant coach Farbrace, though, was encouraged by the mental strength shown, in particular, by their top order - a trait that has sometimes been called into question after several recent batting collapses.

He told Sky Sports: "I thought it's been a really tough day for the batters.

"It looks as though it's a wicket where the bowlers are always in it. I think they bowled really well today; Morne Morkel was outstanding, (Keshav) Maharaj has bowled with real control which has allowed them to rotate their seamers around, he's done a great job.

"From our point of view I thought we fought really well, we've battled well. We've shown we really are learning to play on a wicket that has done a bit."

Root, who opted to bat first despite moisture in the pitch following the recent wet weather in Manchester, was not at his fluent best but dug England out of trouble after they had slipped to 92 for three.

In the process he reached the 5,000-run mark in Tests, the third youngest behind India great Sachin Tendulkar and team-mate Alastair Cook.

Farbrace added of the skipper: "He just looks a quality player, he just looks as though every innings he's getting better and better.

"He plays brilliantly, he's the heartbeat of our team and he just shows his quality. It's a great record for him to have and hopefully there's thousands more to come."

It was something of a surprise when Root was trapped in front by Duanne Olivier for 52, although his deputy Stokes picked up the slack as he followed up his century at The Oval last week with 58 on Friday.

But in the penultimate over he was beaten all ends up by a trademark yorker from Kagiso Rabada, who along with Olivier took two wickets, to leave the opening day in the balance.

Farbrace acknowledged England's lower order - Jonny Bairstow finished the day unbeaten on 33 - will need to push the total past 350 if they are to put themselves in command in a series they are currently leading 2-1.

He added: "We've got to get ourselves at least another 100. Ideally you always want 400 in the first innings of a Test match, if we can get ourselves 350-plus I think we'll be reasonably happy because it has been tough."

Olivier, who was included this morning due to back injuries to Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, hopes the Proteas can wrap up England's innings in tomorrow's first session.

He said: "I think the boys are really happy with their performance today.

"I don't think we look to much at 'okay, we need to bowl them out for under 300'. If we do the basics right for as long as possible I think we will pick up the four wickets, hopefully before lunch if we do the basics right."

Source: PA

