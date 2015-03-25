Faf du Plessis urges South Africa to bounce back against England

Faf du Plessis is calling on his South Africa tourists to stand up to a "huge character test" as they try to battle back from their opening defeat in the Investec series against England.

South Africa, minus banned Kagiso Rabada at Trent Bridge after his outburst at Lord's last week, have responded to their setback in the first Test by replacing their strike bowler with Duanne Olivier and dropping out-of-form batsman JP Duminy.

Du Plessis himself, unavailable for that first match of four because of the birth of his first child, will replace Duminy - and as he takes over from stand-in captain Dean Elgar, he has spelled out that South Africa cannot afford to repeat some of the fundamental mistakes which littered their performance at HQ.

"It's basics for me - there's no point looking too much further, because you can over-analyse," he said.

South Africa have been beset by a series of off-the-field circumstances, including coach Russell Domingo's absence for this match following his mother's death from injuries suffered in a car crash.

"I didn't expect the baby to come earlier, or the tragedy in Russell's family," added Du Plessis.

He has taken on extra responsibility to help assistant coach Adrian Birrell in team-management duties - and as South Africa try to stay in with a chance of winning the series, he identifies a challenge of their mental resources.

"It's a huge character test for us. That's what was missing in the first Test," he added.

"There were times when England found themselves under pressure - the disappointing thing was just how quickly they got out of it.

"From 80 for four (in the first innings), it could have quickly been a different story - but we didn't take our chances."

There were dropped catches, and two wickets chalked off for no-balls too.

Du Plessis said: "Catches go down, but it's how you respond to them, and we didn't do that well enough.

"When they threw a punch back at us we just sat back and let it happen, expecting something to change, and it never did.

"That is where we let the game slip."

The tourists' selection has to satisfy a quota system of an annual minimum average of six black players per match - among whom at least two must be black African.

Without Rabada here, they are therefore able to pick a one-off team which does not reach the quota as long as the shortfall is made up elsewhere.

It is a potential further complication, but Du Plessis said: "We understand what to do and what to expect and what is best for our country - we've been getting on with it.

"KG is an unforeseen circumstance, so you can't plan for that."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.