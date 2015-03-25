 
Ex-Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif given five-year spot-fixing ban

20 September 2017 08:23

Former Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif has been banned for five years for his role in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case.

Latif was charged with six breaches of his country's anti-corruption code following the scandal which engulfed the PSL in the United Arab Emirates last winter.

The 31-year-old has been found guilty on all counts - relating to conversations in which a deal was struck with bookmakers and others were persuaded to take part in an attempted plot to spot-fix the number of dot-balls faced by opener Sharjeel Khan in the opening match of the PSL.

As well as his five-year ban from all cricket, he has also been fined a million Pakistan rupees (Â£7,000).

Latif has been suspended ever since investigations began into his activities while playing for Islamabad United six months ago.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced via its official Twitter account on Wednesday the outcome of legal proceedings against him.

It read: "Anti Corruption Tribunal has found Khalid Latif guilty of all charges, therefore has announced a ban of 5 years & a fine of PKR 1 Million."

Fellow internationals Mohammad Irfan and Sharjeel were among those also embroiled, the former admitting failing to report approaches by bookmakers and subsequently banned for six months by the PCB and the latter banned for five years - with the second half of that term suspended.

Latif, a white-ball specialist, has 18 Pakistan caps across the two limited-overs formats and last represented his country in a Twenty20 against West Indies just under a year ago.

Source: PA

