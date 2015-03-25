 
Ex-cricketer Shane Warne cleared by police after actress assault claim

25 September 2017 12:24

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has been cleared by police over an allegation he hit an adult entertainment actress.

The renowned spin bowler said he was "shocked" to read reports he assaulted Valerie Fox.

The model posted pictures of an apparent eye injury in the early hours of Saturday with the caption "Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature."

It was reported that Warne, former fiance to actress Liz Hurley, was the aggressor following the incident in a central London nightclub.

He was interviewed under caution but subsequently released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

In a statement released to the Press Association, Warne, 48, said: "I was shocked to read the media stories circulating earlier today concerning a false allegation of assault.

"I have fully co-operated with the police, and they have now had the opportunity of seeing CCTV and speaking to witnesses.

"The police have confirmed to me that I have been cleared of the allegation and that no further action will be taken.

"This is now the end of the matter.

"Thanks for all the kind messages of support."

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "An allegation of an assault said to have taken place in a nightclub on Hertford Street in Westminster in the early of hours of Saturday, 23 September was reported to Westminster police.

"On Sunday, 24 September, a 48-year-old man attended a central London police station where he was interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.

"He has since been released with no further action to be taken."

Source: PA

