Evin Lewis ton sees West Indies secure nine-wicket Twenty20 victory over India

Evin Lewis blasted a superb century as the West Indies secured a nine-wicket Twenty20 victory over India with nine balls to spare.

Lewis took over opening partner Chris Gayle's mantle to smash an unbeaten 125 from just 62 balls, clearing the boundary on 12 occasions on his way to a new highest score for a West Indian batsman in the short form of the game.

Having been put in, India squandered a solid start as they raced to 151-3 of the first 15.4 overs with openers Virat Kholi, who made 39 off 22 balls, and Shikhar Dhawan putting on 64 for the first wicket before Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik took control.

Pant's 38 from 35 balls was pedestrian in comparison with Karthik's contribution, which amounted to 48 from 29 balls with three sixes and five fours before he was bowled by Marlon Samuels.

But the innings rather stalled from that point with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav managing just six runs between them before a late flurry from Ravindra Jadeja (13) and Ravichandran Ashwin (11) stretched the score to 190 for six from their 20 overs.

Lewis over-shadowed Gayle from the off as the West Indies plundered 66 without loss of the first six overs, aided in no small part by two dropped catches with Lewis escaping first when Kholi and Mohammed Shami almost ran into each other and then again when Karthik spilled as he went over the top.

It was his opening partner who eventually departed after offering a leading edge to wicket-keeper Dhoni off Kuldeep Yadav with the score on 82 in the ninth over, but Lewis pressed on undeterred, reaching 50 from just 24 deliveries.

Lewis completed his hundred, which included nine sixes and five fours, 29 balls later and finished the game off in style with a final towering six over deep square leg as he and Samuels, who made 36 not out, eased them home with an unbroken partnership of 112.

Source: PA

