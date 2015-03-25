 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Essex progress in style as rain wipes out three Royal London One-Day Cup matches

17 May 2017 08:40

Essex marched into the Royal London One-Day Cup semi-finals following a rain-affected victory over Kent.

Chasing 308 to win, Kent had slumped to 50 for three after 11 overs when the downpours, which had wiped out the day's other three fixtures, brought a halt to proceedings.

Former England captain Alastair Cook contributed 54 to an opening stand of 95 with Varun Chopra before edging left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum to Adam Rouse.

Chopra moved on to 83 before he played on to Qayyum while Tom Westley struck 35, Dan Lawrence 32 and Ravi Bopara 49.

In reply Kent quickly lost debutant Zak Crawley for two and Sam Northeast and Sean Dickson for three apiece.

Daniel Bell-Drummond was unbeaten on 25 when the rain came and gave Essex a 57-run triumph via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

Essex will host the winners of next month's quarter-final eliminator between Somerset and Nottinghamshire in the last four.

Worcestershire's opponents at New Road will be either Yorkshire, runners-up behind them in the North Group, or 2015 and 2016 finalists Surrey - who will meet in their eliminator match at Headingley.

Hampshire and Sussex's hopes of progressing ended when their match at the Ageas Bowl was rained off, with Gloucestershire against Surrey and Middlesex versus Somerset also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Source: PA

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top scorer in E...

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Feature United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to...

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.

Feature Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs

Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs...

Europa League finalists Ajax and Manchester United both have a rich history of producing their own players.

Feature The routes to the Europa League final

The routes to the Europa League final...

Manchester United and Ajax will contest the Europa League final having had plenty of scares along the way.