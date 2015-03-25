Essex pair Lawrence and Porter earn Cricket Writers' Club gongs

Essex's Dan Lawrence and Jamie Porter have each won a prestigious Cricket Writers' Club award to go with this year's Specsavers County Championship title.

Lawrence is the 2017 CWC Young Cricketer of the Year and Porter has been named County Championship Player of the Year.

Both 20-year-old batsman Lawrence and this summer's leading wicket-taker Porter, 24, were set to receive their awards at Tuesday's annual CWC lunch in London - one day after hearing they will be touring Australia from next month with England Lions.

The CWC also presented England World Cup-winning opener Tammy Beaumont with its Women's Cricket award, and former England chairman of selectors David Graveney won the Peter Smith award for "services to the presentation of cricket to the public".

Lawrence, chosen like Porter in a ballot of CWC members, scored 761 runs this summer at an average of almost 45 - including three hundreds and three fifties - to help newly-promoted Essex win the championship for the first time in 25 years.

He is the first Essex player to win the award, restricted to England-qualified players under the age of 23, since Ravi Bopara in 2008.

Previous winners, who include Essex's former England captains Alastair Cook and Nasser Hussain, have amassed more than 2,500 Test caps between them.

Seam bowler Porter took 75 wickets at under 17 each in Essex's unbeaten Division One season.

Beaumont was the World Cup's leading runscorer, with 410 at 45.55.

Source: PA

