Essex bowler Sam Cook commits his future to Essex until 2019

04 October 2017 06:54

Young Essex seamer Sam Cook has signed a two-year contract to stay with the county champions until the end of 2019.

Cook, 20, made his debut for the county only last month but went on to take 18 wickets in four matches as Essex clinched the Specsavers Division One title and ended their first season back in the top flight unbeaten.

Already nicknamed 'Little Chef' because of the surname he shares with Essex's former England captain Alastair Cook, he took back-to-back five-wicket hauls in victories over Hampshire and Yorkshire.

Reflecting on his first professional contract with his home county, the Loughborough University student said: "The last few weeks or so have been a bit of a blur, but it has been absolutely incredible.

"Making my debut for Essex was something I always dreamed of, and then to go on and be a part of winning the Division One title was something you can't really put into words.

"I worked hard to get in that position. But the hard work doesn't stop now, and being rewarded with this contract has given me a hunger to make just as big an impact next season."

Essex coach Chris Silverwood added: "Sam has shown just what can be achieved with the right attitude and a willingness to work hard.

"He waited patiently for his opportunity and certainly took it when he came into the side."

Source: PA

