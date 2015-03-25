 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Essex add Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal to T20 Blast squad

07 July 2017 08:24

Essex have signed Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal for eight matches in this season's NatWest T20 Blast.

The big-hitting opener, 28, will join up with his new team-mates on Saturday in time for Sunday's away game at Kent after his signing was announced during the game against Surrey at Chelmsford.

A tweet from the official NatWest T20 Blast account read: "BREAKING NEWS @BCBtigers star @TamimOfficial28 signs for @EssexCricket in #Blast17! #scenes #boom #tigers"

Tamim has played 56 T20 and 173 one-day internationals for the Tigers, as well as 49 Tests and has appeared in the Indian Premier League and several other domestic T20 leagues. His career average in the shortest format is just over 30, with a strike rate of 118.

Essex coach Chris Silverwood told the club's official website: "Tamim has shown how good a player he is in the recent Champions Trophy competition. As a batsman he is capable of being destructive and that is reflected in his career strike rate.

"We identified the opening berth as an area we wanted to strengthen and we are thrilled to get a player of Tamim's calibre into the club."

Tamim added: "I always enjoy playing cricket in England and hope to help Essex make a big impact in the competition.

"I have played plenty of cricket with and against the likes of Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate and Ashar Zaidi, so I'm sure it will be an environment I will settle into quickly."

Source: PA

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.