Eoin Morgan's England out to leave Australia's Champions Trophy hopes in ashes

Champions Trophy victory over Australia later today will be the closest Eoin Morgan ever comes to the thrill of facing England's oldest enemy in the Ashes.

White-ball specialist Morgan has long acknowledged he does not expect to be adding to his 16 Test caps, none of which came against Australia.

More than five years since he last played Test cricket, England's one-day international captain therefore reasons that the chance to eliminate Australia at the group stage of this summer's global tournament at Edgbaston is his version of the rarefied atmosphere of the Ashes themselves.

England are in the enviable position of having qualified already for a semi-final in Cardiff next week, while Australia must win to sneak a last-four place.

It is a match full of opportunity and precious little pressure for the hosts, and Morgan is relishing the prospect - especially because, on his road to a home World Cup in 2019, he is pitting himself against Australia.

The 30-year-old was part of England's memorable 2010/11 Ashes-winning squad but played only in the tour match against Victoria in Melbourne between the second and third Tests.

He said: "I've been in a position where I haven't played in Ashes cricket, and certainly there are other guys down in the changing room (in the same situation),"

"If you never get to play in an Ashes game, this is the closest you will ever get to beating an Australia team."

Five other members of England's probable team, unchanged after their win over New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday, have also yet to play in an Ashes Test.

For all, the possibility of ending Australia's interest in the tournament is obvious extra motivation.

Morgan, however, is already looking further ahead.

"If we're looking to win this tournament and go beyond and win the World Cup, we need to be beating the best sides in the world - and Australia at the moment are one of them," he said.

Morgan's opposite number Steve Smith was at pains on Friday to dismiss any suggestion that his team may be put off their game in the must-win fixture by the ongoing pay dispute with their employers.

Smith knows Australia cannot afford to be short of their best at a venue where they have a miserable record of no victories in 12 often rain-wrecked matches across the formats since 2001.

Asked about the potential distraction of the contract stand-off with Cricket Australia, he said: "We're not worried about that at all.

"We know the ACA (Australian Cricketers' Association) is handling that back home.

"For us, it's about concentrating on this tournament - and tomorrow is a big game for everyone in this group.

"I think the players have been really united through everything that's going on with the MoU back home."

