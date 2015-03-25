Eoin Morgan relaxed about Ben Stokes resuming rivalry with Marlon Samuels

Eoin Morgan's England may be grappling with "angst" on their one-day international return - but the captain insists there will be no sweat, at least about the latest instalment of Ben Stokes versus Marlon Samuels.

Morgan's 50-over specialists have not played together since they were shocked by eventual tournament winners Pakistan in a mid-June Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff.

It was a chastening result which left a question mark over plans for the 2019 World Cup - and as England completed preparations for a five-match Royal London Series against the Windies, starting at Old Trafford on Tuesday, Morgan acknowledged they have a point to prove.

"We probably felt we weren't good enough to get through to the final, so there is a little bit of angst there in the will to produce a significant performance throughout this series," he said.

The Irishman concedes England must demonstrate they have addressed the issue of consistency especially.

"We're not quite there yet," Morgan added.

"Guys are striving to improve . (but) we still have a long way to go. We were beaten quite convincingly in that game, and there was a lot to learn from it."

As for Stokes' reunion with Samuels, who mocked England's resident match-winner by sending him off with a comedy salute in the Grenada Test of 2015, Morgan is unconcerned.

The pair also had a rumble or two in their only meeting since that series, West Indies' 2016 ICC World Twenty20 victory in Kolkata.

Morgan appears confident there will be no repeat, however.

"No worries at all, absolutely none," he said, making it clear too that he does not want Stokes to feel compromised on the pitch.

"I want Ben to be himself.

"I want him to get into the contest of a game.

"It's part and parcel of his character and . of getting the best out of Ben Stokes."

Similar remarks pertain, of course, to Samuels - as confirmed by his captain Jason Holder.

"Marlon is one competitive guy," he said.

"Whatever Marlon needs to do to get fired up, I'm quite happy for him to do it - as long as it's in the spirit of the game and doesn't go too overboard."

Source: PA

