Eoin Morgan praises England's bowlers as hosts reach Champions Trophy semi-final

Eoin Morgan insists it was England's "brilliant bowlers" who carried them through to the Champions Trophy semi-finals as Group A table-toppers.

Mark Wood and Jake Ball made the most important breakthroughs against New Zealand, and Liam Plunkett (four for 55) and Adil Rashid cashed in too to defend 310 all out with 87 runs to spare.

Wood returned at the 30-over stage of the run chase in Cardiff to take the critical wicket of Kane Williamson (87).

Ball, who had already bowled opener Luke Ronchi for a golden duck, then saw off the visiting captain's third-wicket partner Ross Taylor to begin the Kiwis' terminal slide from 158 for two to 223 all out - an outcome which ensures England will be back at the same venue for their semi-final next Wednesday

Half-centuries from Joe Root (64), Jos Buttler (61 not out) and Alex Hales (56) proved enough - although Morgan admitted he was far from sure they would after England were bowled out in 49.3 overs.

He agrees their tournament is going very well so far, but added: "If you had asked me that at the halfway stage, I probably would have said it wasn't.

"I thought we were probably 10 or 15 below par - given that 320 is probably a par score regardless of the game we're playing in these days."

It therefore needed Wood and Co to step up, and Morgan said: "Guys like him are so valuable to the team - and you can't leave any of our bowlers out.

"I thought they did an outstanding job. They were truly the highlight of the day.

"Our batting performance was probably par or below par - so pretty average.

"I thought the bowlers today as a collective unit were brilliant, really."

England will finish group winners whatever the outcome of their final match against Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday - when a win over their Ashes rivals, for the second time in successive editions of this tournament, is very likely to eliminate their oldest adversaries.

Morgan confirmed England will not be letting up at the weekend.

"I think if we're truly going to be contenders for this tournament, we need to beat the best teams - and Australia are one of the best teams," he said.

Williamson fell to a ball from Wood that leapt at him from short of a length to take his glove for caught-behind.

He left with a long look behind at the pitch, but afterwards admitted it was largely a case of credit to the opposition.

"England bowled very, very well," said Williamson, who was fined 40 per cent and his team 20 per cent of their match fees for a slow over rate in England's innings by the International Cricket Council.

"A lot of credit goes to the way they bowled on that surface to extract what they did out of it."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.