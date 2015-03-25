Eoin Morgan plays down Ben Stokes injury scare after England beat South Africa

England will make precautionary checks on Ben Stokes' left knee but captain Eoin Morgan is confident they will find nothing to take the shine off a convincing victory over South Africa in the Royal London Series opener.

Morgan's 107 in 93 balls powered his side to 339 for six, a record one-day score at Headingley and enough to force a 72-run win as the tourists stuttered to 267 all out in 45 overs.

It was the kind of performance to leave a skipper beaming but Morgan also saw his key all-rounder leave the field with a sore left knee, having undergone an operation on the same area a year ago.

Stokes, the Indian Premier League's recently-crowned MVP, had only bowled two overs at the time and Morgan decided to keep it that way even when he returned to the field ready to resume duties.

Morgan appeared relaxed about his prize asset's fitness but Stokes' importance to the side and history of injuries invite caution ahead of next month's home Champions Trophy.

"When he came back on the field he was fit to bowl, but we managed to take a wicket when he came back on and I felt bowling him again, even though he was fit, wasn't worth the risk.give him an extra day or two with ice," said Morgan.

"It doesn't even have swelling, no significant signs of an injury, but we'll assess that in the next couple of days. He did the right thing, went off to get checked, because knees can leave you out for up to six months or a year if something significant does happen.

"He came back on with the green light to bowl and was running around, but he understands. He's an experienced campaigner."

Morgan had plenty to be satisfied about, not least the continuation of his own impressive form. This was his third ODI century of 2017, after Cuttack and Antigua, and a 10th in England colours, leaving him second only to Marcus Trescothick's 12.

There was also a man-of-the-match turn from Moeen Ali, with a rapid 77 not out and two wickets, and four scalps for Chris Woakes.

"It was the best way we could have started, a very good day at the office and a pretty complete performance," said Morgan.

"It's very satisfying putting in a performance like that, especially against a really, really strong team and given the start they got and the calibre of batting all the way down the order."

South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who lost 20% of his match fee for a slow over-rate, said: "England played phenomenally well with the bat, credit to Morgs for the hundred.

"They dominated the bowling and manipulated us, probably 20-30 above par, and we didn't bat well enough. We couldn't get a partnership going and at the end of the day we were outplayed."

Source: PA

