Eoin Morgan: England have come a long way since World Cup beating by New Zealand

England can book their Champions Trophy semi-final berth early if they beat New Zealand in Cardiff - and Eoin Morgan is confident they have the firepower and self-belief to do so.

The England captain admits it was "men against boys" when England were trounced by the Kiwis in their last meeting at a global one-day international tournament.

But it did not take England long to consign that miserable experience to history, responding to the eight-wicket defeat in Wellington in February 2015 by reinventing themselves in time to beat New Zealand 3-2 at home only three months later.

Morgan's England have since sustained their improvement - and as he plotted further consolidation on Tuesday, he reflected just briefly on New Zealand's superiority at the last World Cup.

"They were one of the favourites going into the tournament and proved that against us that day in Wellington," said Morgan.

"It was sort of men against boys.

"But I think it's completely different now - two years down the line.

"We've got a completely new team, pretty much."

This summer's global tournament is taking place in unsettling times, of course, after two terrorist attacks which have claimed 29 lives in under two weeks.

The second, in central London on Saturday, happened within a mile of the hotel some England players were using rather than travelling home between matches.

Morgan is satisfied, though, that his team is at ease with the increased security measures prescribed by the International Cricket Council - and will take the field uncompromised by distractions.

"I think we can," he said, referencing England's victory over South Africa in Leeds two days after the first attack at the Manchester Arena last month.

"I think we proved that in Leeds after what happened in Manchester."

New Zealand, like England, are at ease with the enhanced security arrangements for the remainder of the tournament.

Opener Martin Guptill said: "ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us.

"So we feel very safe at the moment."

