Eoin Morgan backs decision to rest Ben Stokes for England's game at Durham

Local favourite Ben Stokes will be conspicuous by his absence during England's sold-out Twenty20 against the West Indies in Durham, but captain Eoin Morgan believes the all-rounder is overdue a rest.

England last played at the Emirates Riverside in May 2016 and the decision to stand down Stokes on his home ground has been met with dismay in the north-east, particularly as it denies the 13,000 crowd a chance to see the T20 reunion between their man and Carlos Brathwaite.

The last time the pair met in the sprint format Brathwaite blitzed Stokes for four consecutive sixes to snatch the World T20 title at Eden Gardens.

A rematch between the pair would have provided some much-needed context for a stand alone fixture that could be seen as little more than a palate-cleanser between the Test and one-day international courses .

While Stokes might have taken one - or more - of the 50-over contests off instead, Morgan supports the decision to manage the workload of a player who contributes heavily across all three formats.

"I completely understand the frustration but there's a huge need for those who play everything to take a rest when needed," he said.

"I can see both sides of it, of course guys want to see him play a nd if there wasn't an injury risk down the line or a huge Ashes tour coming up potentially he might be able to play.

"It's unfortunate it has to be a game at his home ground but we have to stay strong with the decisions and the plans we have so down the line we don't regret playing him in a one-off game.

"Full credit to Durham they've sold the game out, we haven't played an international game here in quite a while so looking forward to coming out and entertaining the crowd."

While Brathwaite emphatically bested Stokes in the World T20 final, it is the Englishman whose career has soared to new heights in the intervening period.

His conqueror in Kolkata is not even part of the West Indies 50-over squad - Brathwaite will depart again after captaining at Chester-le-Street - and he is keen not to be defined by one night's work.

"It's something I can't get away from.they even have us playing at his home ground," the Bajan said.

"It wasn't just a boundary or a six, it was four in a row. It isn't something that will be forgotten for a little while but I know it probably will never happen again so it's about me being as consistent as I can now.

"I probably still can't believe it happened but thankfully we have a T20 World Cup and I have a fantastic story to tell my kids, with the video footage to prove I'm not telling a lie.

"I just want to move on in my career. It was a fantastic achievement and I'm privileged I was the one to make it possible but your career goes on long after that."

Source: PA

