 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Eoin Morgan admits England need to address problems off field

28 September 2017 05:24

Eoin Morgan was reassured by England's victory over West Indies at The Oval but admits they still need to address their policy on player behaviour off the field.

England pulled off a morale-boosting and series-clinching win by six runs on the DLS method, thanks to an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 77 between Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler.

They therefore take an unassailable 3-0 Royal London Series lead into Friday's final match of the summer at the Ageas Bowl against opponents who will be minus both their captain Jason Holder and the injured Evin Lewis.

Opener Lewis hit 176 before having to retire hurt with what X-rays revealed was a hairline fracture of his right ankle, while Holder is set to fly home on Thursday to attend his uncle's funeral.

Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite is expected to join the team, which will be led in Holder's absence by Jason Mohammed.

As for England, Morgan concedes they have a problem area to address after all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm during a night out in Bristol on Sunday - and was therefore absent here along with Alex Hales, who drove back to the west country on Tuesday to voluntarily provide further evidence to police.

"It's never been an area of concern in the past," said the Irishman.

"We've always policed it ourselves, (but) it's something we're going to look into towards the future - in light of what's happened - because we need to look after each other as a team.

"It's not a case of individuals going separate ways. We all normally stick together, so we'll have to put something in place that doesn't leave us in the position we are at the moment."

Events on the pitch brought him reason to smile, however.

Moeen and Buttler carried England back above the DLS rate to 258 for five when forecast rain arrived in the 36th over, after a clatter of wickets to Alzarri Joseph (five for 52) in their chase of 356 for five.

"I thought they dealt with it really well," he said of England's response to uncertain events elsewhere.

"We were up against it, absolutely - particularly given we knew there was rain coming - (and) we lost wickets at bad stages through mistakes really.

"(But) it was an extremely confident innings (from Moeen). If you watch the over again, where he took on Ashley Nurse, (you see) the confidence he has at the minute."

Jason Roy, in for Hales who will be available again on Friday, gave England early impetus with 84 in an opening stand of 126.

He will be back to his understudy role, however, in Southampton.

Asked if Roy's innings gives England a selection problem, Morgan said: "It doesn't in a way - because we've always showed a lot of faith in guys we've gone with.

"For the moment, Alex will come straight back in."

West Indies face their own enforced reshuffle after a defeat which left Holder feeling sympathy especially for Lewis and Joseph.

"It's really hard to take . I thought, had the rain not come, it would have been a really close finish - and we were backing ourselves to win it," he said, having hit 77 himself as he and Lewis put on 165.

"It's hard when a guy scores 170 and another guy takes five wickets, and you end up losing the game."

Source: PA

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.