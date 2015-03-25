Eoin Morgan admits England need to address problems off field

Eoin Morgan was reassured by England's victory over West Indies at The Oval but admits they still need to address their policy on player behaviour off the field.

England pulled off a morale-boosting and series-clinching win by six runs on the DLS method, thanks to an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 77 between Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler.

They therefore take an unassailable 3-0 Royal London Series lead into Friday's final match of the summer at the Ageas Bowl against opponents who will be minus both their captain Jason Holder and the injured Evin Lewis.

Opener Lewis hit 176 before having to retire hurt with what X-rays revealed was a hairline fracture of his right ankle, while Holder is set to fly home on Thursday to attend his uncle's funeral.

Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite is expected to join the team, which will be led in Holder's absence by Jason Mohammed.

As for England, Morgan concedes they have a problem area to address after all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm during a night out in Bristol on Sunday - and was therefore absent here along with Alex Hales, who drove back to the west country on Tuesday to voluntarily provide further evidence to police.

"It's never been an area of concern in the past," said the Irishman.

"We've always policed it ourselves, (but) it's something we're going to look into towards the future - in light of what's happened - because we need to look after each other as a team.

"It's not a case of individuals going separate ways. We all normally stick together, so we'll have to put something in place that doesn't leave us in the position we are at the moment."

Events on the pitch brought him reason to smile, however.

Moeen and Buttler carried England back above the DLS rate to 258 for five when forecast rain arrived in the 36th over, after a clatter of wickets to Alzarri Joseph (five for 52) in their chase of 356 for five.

"I thought they dealt with it really well," he said of England's response to uncertain events elsewhere.

"We were up against it, absolutely - particularly given we knew there was rain coming - (and) we lost wickets at bad stages through mistakes really.

"(But) it was an extremely confident innings (from Moeen). If you watch the over again, where he took on Ashley Nurse, (you see) the confidence he has at the minute."

Jason Roy, in for Hales who will be available again on Friday, gave England early impetus with 84 in an opening stand of 126.

He will be back to his understudy role, however, in Southampton.

Asked if Roy's innings gives England a selection problem, Morgan said: "It doesn't in a way - because we've always showed a lot of faith in guys we've gone with.

"For the moment, Alex will come straight back in."

West Indies face their own enforced reshuffle after a defeat which left Holder feeling sympathy especially for Lewis and Joseph.

"It's really hard to take . I thought, had the rain not come, it would have been a really close finish - and we were backing ourselves to win it," he said, having hit 77 himself as he and Lewis put on 165.

"It's hard when a guy scores 170 and another guy takes five wickets, and you end up losing the game."

Source: PA

