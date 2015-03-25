England's World Cup triumphs

England Women delivered World Cup glory at Lord's on Sunday.

Here Press Association tracks the side's previous tournament triumphs, as well as the solitary success of their male counterparts.

1973 - Women's World Cup

England captain Rachael Heyhoe-Flint was instrumental in getting the competition up and running, two years before the men's game followed suit, and led her side to victory. It was a round robin format featuring seven teams, including an 'International XI' and a 'Young England' side, with the hosts winning five of their six matches to edge rivals Australia.

1993 - Women's World Cup

After finishing runner-up on three consecutive occasions, England finally reclaimed their title on home soil. Karen Smithies' team finished second in the group stage behind New Zealand, but overcame the White Ferns at Lord's, skittling their opponents for 128 to win by 67 runs,

2009 - Women's World Cup

A third global title for the women's team, this time led by Charlotte Edwards, and the first by an English side on foreign soil (Australia). They won all three group games to qualify for the Super Six stage. There they won four from five to finish behind New Zealand on net run-rate. In a repeat of 16 years earlier, they defeated the Kiwis at the North Sydney Oval, chasing down a modest target of 167 with 3.5 overs to spare.

2009 - Women's World Twenty20

Three months after conquering the one-day scene, Edwards' elites made it a double by claiming the maiden 20-over title. England were unstoppable throughout, acing the pool stage, seeing off Australia by eight wickets in the last four and - once again - seeing off New Zealand in a grand finale at Lord's, This time they rolled their opponents for just 85 and knocked them off with ease.

2010 - Men's World Twenty20

The men's side finally laid their hands on a major global trophy as Paul Collingwood's side came up trumps in the third edition of the World T20 in the Caribbean. They did not win either of their pool games, defeated by the West Indies and rained off against Ireland, but progressed on net run-rate. Things took a turn for the better in the Super 8s, with wins over Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Sri Lanka were brushed aside in the semi-final and a satisfying victory over rivals Australia in Barbados sealed the deal.

Source: PA

