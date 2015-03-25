England's Women's World Cup win in numbers

England won the Women's World Cup in a thrilling final against India at Lord's on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the key numbers behind their success.

1.54million - Total tournament prize fund. Up from just £154,00 at the previous edition in 2013 but still well short of the 7.68m on offer at the 2015 men's World Cup.

410 - Runs scored by Tammy Beaumont, player of the tournament and top-scorer.

275 - Highest partnership, between Sarah Taylor and Beaumont against South Africa in the group stage.

269 - Most dot balls in the tournament, from Katherine Brunt.

64.45 - Average ODI caps in England's winning XI. Jenny Gunn tops the list with 139, with Fran Wilson the least experienced on 14.

26.7 - Average age of England's triumphant 15-strong squad.

6 for 46 - Best figures recorded in the competition, by Anya Shrubsole in the final.

5 - Centuries scored by the England squad, of 14 overall. Two from Nat Sciver and one apiece from Heather Knight, Taylor and Beaumont.

