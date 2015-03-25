 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England's Women's World Cup win in numbers

24 July 2017 10:38

England won the Women's World Cup in a thrilling final against India at Lord's on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport picks out some of the key numbers behind their success.

1.54million - Total tournament prize fund. Up from just £154,00 at the previous edition in 2013 but still well short of the 7.68m on offer at the 2015 men's World Cup.

410 - Runs scored by Tammy Beaumont, player of the tournament and top-scorer.

275 - Highest partnership, between Sarah Taylor and Beaumont against South Africa in the group stage.

269 - Most dot balls in the tournament, from Katherine Brunt.

64.45 - Average ODI caps in England's winning XI. Jenny Gunn tops the list with 139, with Fran Wilson the least experienced on 14.

26.7 - Average age of England's triumphant 15-strong squad.

6 for 46 - Best figures recorded in the competition, by Anya Shrubsole in the final.

5 - Centuries scored by the England squad, of 14 overall. Two from Nat Sciver and one apiece from Heather Knight, Taylor and Beaumont.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.