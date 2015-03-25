England's victorious Women's World Cup team

England won the Women's Cricket World Cup after a dramatic nine-run victory over India in the final at Lord's.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the successful squad.

Tammy Beaumont

Age: 26

Domestic team: Kent, Surrey Stars

Beaumont was the top run-scorer in the competition (410), including a 148 against South Africa.

Katherine Brunt

Age: 32

Domestic team: Yorkshire, Yorkshire Diamonds

She bowled the most dot balls in the tournament (269), one more than India's Deepti Sharma.

Georgia Elwiss

Age: 26

Domestic team: Sussex, Loughborough Lightning

Despite being included in the squad, the all-rounder did not feature.

Jenny Gunn

Age: 31

Domestic team: Warwickshire, Yorkshire Diamonds

One of the more experienced players in the squad, Gunn made her international ODI debut against South Africa in 2004.

Alex Hartley

Age: 23

Domestic team: Middlesex, Surrey Stars

England's second-highest World Cup wicket taker with 10.

Danielle Hazell

Age: 29

Domestic team: Yorkshire, Lancashire Thunder

Played five times during the group stage but did not feature in the semi-final or final.

Heather Knight

Age: 26

Domestic team: Berkshire, Western Storm

The captain's five sixes during the tournament was more than any of her team-mates and the sixth highest in the competition.

Beth Langston

Age: 24

Domestic team: Yorkshire, Loughborough Lightning

Another player who did feature during the World Cup.

Laura Marsh

Age: 30

Domestic team: Kent, Surrey Stars

Averaged four for 45 with the ball during the match against Sri Lanka on July 2, and had England's best batting strike rate (137.83).

Natalie Sciver

Age: 24

Domestic team: Surrey, Surrey Stars

The only player in the tournament to make more than one century (two) grabbed the headlines with a n innovative shot through her own legs - dubbed the 'Natmeg' - against New Zealand.

Anya Shrubsole

Age: 25

Domestic team: Somerset, Western Storm

Shrubsole took 12 World Cup wickets, with half of them coming in an inspired performance against India in the final.

Sarah Taylor

Age: 28

Domestic team: Sussex

The wicketkeeper, back in the team after taking a break from the game due to anxiety issues, made two half centuries in the competition and was England's second highest run scorer with 396.

Fran Wilson

Age: 25

Domestic team: Middlesex, Western Storm

She made 81 from 75 balls in the opening day defeat to eventual runners-up India.

Lauren Winfield

Age: 26

Domestic team: Yorkshire, Yorkshire Diamonds

Her joint-second highest knock of the tournament (24) came in the final victory.

Danielle Wyatt

Age: 26

Domestic team: Sussex, Southern Vipers

Was left out of the side for the semi-final and final.

Source: PA

