England's victorious Women's World Cup team

England won the Women's Cricket World Cup after a dramatic nine-run victory over India in the final at Lord's.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the successful squad.
Tammy Beaumont
Age: 26
Domestic team: Kent, Surrey Stars
Beaumont was the top run-scorer in the competition (410), including a 148 against South Africa.
Katherine Brunt
Age: 32
Domestic team: Yorkshire, Yorkshire Diamonds
She bowled the most dot balls in the tournament (269), one more than India's Deepti Sharma.
Georgia Elwiss
Age: 26
Domestic team: Sussex, Loughborough Lightning
Despite being included in the squad, the all-rounder did not feature.
Jenny Gunn
Age: 31
Domestic team: Warwickshire, Yorkshire Diamonds
One of the more experienced players in the squad, Gunn made her international ODI debut against South Africa in 2004.
Alex Hartley
Age: 23
Domestic team: Middlesex, Surrey Stars
England's second-highest World Cup wicket taker with 10.
Danielle Hazell
Age: 29
Domestic team: Yorkshire, Lancashire Thunder
Played five times during the group stage but did not feature in the semi-final or final.
Heather Knight
Age: 26
Domestic team: Berkshire, Western Storm
The captain's five sixes during the tournament was more than any of her team-mates and the sixth highest in the competition.
Beth Langston
Age: 24
Domestic team: Yorkshire, Loughborough Lightning
Another player who did feature during the World Cup.
Laura Marsh
Age: 30
Domestic team: Kent, Surrey Stars
Averaged four for 45 with the ball during the match against Sri Lanka on July 2, and had England's best batting strike rate (137.83).
Natalie Sciver
Age: 24
Domestic team: Surrey, Surrey Stars
The only player in the tournament to make more than one century (two) grabbed the headlines with a n innovative shot through her own legs - dubbed the 'Natmeg' - against New Zealand.
Anya Shrubsole
Age: 25
Domestic team: Somerset, Western Storm
Shrubsole took 12 World Cup wickets, with half of them coming in an inspired performance against India in the final.
Sarah Taylor
Age: 28
Domestic team: Sussex
The wicketkeeper, back in the team after taking a break from the game due to anxiety issues, made two half centuries in the competition and was England's second highest run scorer with 396.
Fran Wilson
Age: 25
Domestic team: Middlesex, Western Storm
She made 81 from 75 balls in the opening day defeat to eventual runners-up India.
Lauren Winfield
Age: 26
Domestic team: Yorkshire, Yorkshire Diamonds
Her joint-second highest knock of the tournament (24) came in the final victory.
Danielle Wyatt
Age: 26
Domestic team: Sussex, Southern Vipers
Was left out of the side for the semi-final and final.
