 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England's Test record in Brisbane since 1986

21 November 2017 02:24

England head to The Gabba on Thursday for the first Ashes Test attempting to secure their first win at the famous ground in 31 years.

Ian Botham hit his 14th and final Test century as England won by seven wickets in November 1986. Since then England have struggled in Brisbane and Australia are unbeaten there since losing to the West Indies in 1988.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at England's record at The Gabba since that 1986 win.

November 23-25, 1990: Australia won by 10 wickets.

November 25-29, 1994: Australia won by 184 runs.

November 20-24, 1998: Match drawn.

November 7-10, 2002: Australia won by 384 runs.

November 23-27, 2006: Australia won by 277 runs.

November 25-29, 2010: Match drawn.

November 21-24, 2013: Australia won by 381 runs.

Source: PA

