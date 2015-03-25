England's Moeen Ali plans to carry on attacking with ball and bat in fourth Test

Moeen Ali plans to carry on attacking with ball as well as bat after 'riding the wave' at Old Trafford to help put England in a winning position at Old Trafford.

Moeen's response to a spot of adversity at 153 for seven in England's second innings was to play to his strengths as a natural strokemaker - especially after being dropped at slip on 15 by Dean Elgar off Keshav Maharaj.

The all-rounder went on to hit eight fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 67 from 59 balls as England reached 224 for eight, and a lead of 360 already, on a rain-shortened third day of the fourth Investec Test against South Africa.

Soon enough, he will be called upon to try to add to his 20 wickets in the series as an off-spinner as England set their sights on a 3-1 success and - when he is - his approach to bowling will be equally straightforward.

Moeen passed his 50 with his second six, hoisted over long-on into the pavilion where it was caught by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow - much to the amusement of captain Joe Root.

By then, he had already delighted the crowd including his own family, up for the day from Birmingham to check how he is faring for England these days.

The Manchester-style chants were soon in full cry, spurring him on to keep going for his shots.

"They asked me to wave at them a couple of times, and it's difficult when you're batting," he said with a smile.

"But it can help at places like here and Edgbaston, where the crowd do get on your side and you ride the wave a little bit.

"I just went with the flow."

He let his bat do the talking, but did acknowledge his nearest and dearest once he spotted them.

He added: "My family were in the crowd, my parents, and I just wanted to make sure they enjoyed my batting.

"Once I knew where they were sitting, and got my 50, I gave them a bit of a wave."

Moeen dominated an eighth-wicket stand of 58 with Toby Roland-Jones, after Duanne Olivier had taken three for 38.

Casting his mind forward to more wickets to go with his runs, he said: "I'm just going to do exactly what I've been doing, and try to spin it as much as I can.

"The one thing that I get the most out of is bowling in the last innings.

"I've thought about it in the past, and the pressure can get to you - but I've tried to keep my mind clear . and keep it as simple as I can."

South Africa still believe they have an outside chance here, however - according to Maharaj.

"Dropping a few catches doesn't help - but there are a few runs (still) to be scored out there," he said.

"I hope our batting unit can come together and chase down whatever England set us."

Source: PA

