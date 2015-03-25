 
England's James Vince satisfied with knock despite missing out on Ashes century

23 November 2017 09:24

England's James Vince was disappointed to fall short of an Ashes century but admitted he would have settled for his 83 at the start of a day which leaves the first Test in Brisbane well poised.

The number-three batsman came to the crease after Alastair Cook's departure for just two runs at the Gabba but he settled in well alongside Mark Stoneman as the tourists put on three figures for the second wicket against Australia.

Vince was ultimately run out for 83 attempting a quick single as Nathan Lyon managed a direct hit at the stumps.

England were 196 for four at the close with Stoneman gone before Vince and captain Joe Root trapped lbw by Pat Cummins for 15.

Asked about missing out on a century, Vince told BT Sport: "It's disappointing but at the start of the day if you'd offered me that I would have taken it. Hopefully the team can kick on in the morning.

"I stuck to my game plan pretty well throughout, so there's lots to build on for me."

Vince said it was a positive first experience of Ashes cricket.

"It started off with the anthems - there were a few nerves down the back but it was nice to get out there and get stuck in," he added.

"My decision-making was pretty good, the pitch was quite easy-paced, I stuck to my gameplan throughout, so yes there's lots to build on for me.

"I feel like my game is in good order and I just tried to replicate that today."

Asked about his run-out, Vince said: "It's a disappointing way to go. It's a great piece of fielding but if I could rewind then I would have stayed at the end.

"It's nice to get off to a good start. A few comments I've read have said that I'm not ready for Test cricket so hopefully I've proved a few people wrong."

Lyon admitted the conditions had been unusual and the softness in the wicket had made it tough going for Australia's fast bowlers.

"The wicket is probably a lot softer than we're used to at the Gabba," he told BT Sport.

"Stoneman and Vince batted extremely well but I'm very pleased with that fightback."

Lyon said he expected the pitch would "harden up" as the match wears on.

Source: PA

