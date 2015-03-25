England Women bidding for World Cup glory

England will be out to win their fourth Women's World Cup trophy at Lord's on Sunday. Here, in batting order, Press Association Sport profiles the winning semi-final team set to bid for glory at HQ:

Lauren Winfield: Opener Winfield has yet to produce her best in this World Cup. But the biggest stage is yet to come.

Tammy Beaumont: A revelation at the top of the order of late, including a hugely consistent tournament in which she has yet to be dismissed in single-figures and hit 148 in a second-wicket stand of 275 in victory over South Africa two weeks ago.

Sarah Taylor: England's supremely-talented wicketkeeper-batsman racked up 147 from only 104 balls in that same partnership. She wowed Bristol again with a brilliant stumping and a half-century in this week's semi-final win - over South Africa again.

Heather Knight: The captain and a hugely-accomplished and technically correct batsman. Knight is England's banker in the middle order and a steadying force at the helm.

Nat Sciver: Big-hitting Sciver has become the third international cricketer of note - after Kevin Pietersen and Tillakaratne Dilshan - to patent her own shot. The 'Natmeg' involves closing the face on a yorker and knocking the ball between the legs out towards the deep-square boundary.

Fran Wilson: England's last specialist batsman provides the middle-order insurance in case those above her hit trouble.

Katherine Brunt: One of three survivors, alongside Taylor and Laura Marsh, from England's victory over New Zealand in the 2009 final in Sydney. Barnsley-born Brunt will be winning her 103rd one-day international cap on Sunday and is the go-to seamer with the new and old ball.

Jenny Gunn: All-rounder Gunn narrowly missed out on the 2009 final, having silenced doubts which surfaced at a cruel time about the legality of her distinctive bowling action. But eight years on, it was she who came up with the goods to make sure England booked their final spot as her crucial, unbeaten innings did the trick just when they appeared to be struggling against South Africa.

Laura Marsh: The youngest of England's Thirtysomething brigade, off-spinner Marsh has taken 109 wickets in her 87 ODIs. She is a reassuring option for Knight.

Anya Shrubsole: Completes England's seam armoury, but earned fresh recognition for her batting when she strode out at number 10 and promptly pasted her first ball past cover to clinch Tuesday's semi-final in Bristol.

Alex Hartley: The left-arm spinner who helps to balance England's attack has eight wickets in the tournament so far, and keeps the batsmen quiet too.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.