England v South Africa - story of day one of the first Test

Joe Root made the most of his good fortune and substantial skill as he marked his first day as Test captain with a century England badly needed against South Africa at Lord's.

Root (184no) survived two early scares on his way to a 150-ball hundred which contained 15 fours and aided his team's recovery after Vernon Philander had taken three early wickets.

The new skipper shared century stands for the fifth and sixth wickets with Ben Stokes (56) and Moeen Ali (61no) respectively to see his side to 357 for five at stumps on day one of the first Investec Test.

TWEET OF THE DAY

'"I had a quid in my pocket just in case as I didn't want to come across as a tight Yorkshireman" @root66 on first toss as England captain' - Test Match Special (bbctms).

ROOOOOOOOOOT!

All the focus was on Root and he passed his first test comfortably, although not without a bit of luck along the way. The Yorkshire batsman had three lives - on five, 16 and 149 - and took full advantage of South Africa's generosity in a typically busy innings. Good captains score runs when their team need them the most, and Root certainly did that. He arrived at the crease with his side 17 for two and watched from the other end as they slumped to 76 for four. Add in the extra pressure created by the dismissal of Gary Ballance - a player he had backed for a recall - in worrying fashion for only 20 and it is undoubtedly one of Root's best knocks in an England shirt.

DATA POINT

After only two of England's first 76 captains had scored a century in their first Test in charge, the next four have all passed the milestone at the beginning of their tenure. Root followed Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook in making the perfect start, with Root and his predecessor the only two to ever pass 150. Root ended the day with the highest score by an England batsman on his first assignment as skipper.

MOAN OF THE DAY

England opener Keaton Jennings has been saved by the inability of South Africa's bowlers to keep their foot behind the popping crease. When Jennings - with the help of Ballance - decided against using a review when he was trapped in front by a ball that pitched outside leg-stump and was not going on to hit it either, it appeared that would cost England. But South Africa would undo their hard work early on as Morne Morkel overstepped before bowling Stokes and spinner Keshav Maharaj was denied the wicket of Root by the third umpire. There are few worse sights in cricket than seeing a batsman striding back to his crease after being reprieved by a no-ball. A slow bowler overstepping is unforgivable.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT

There is a sense it is already a case of damage limitation for South Africa, who looked tired in the evening session. England will be aiming for a score in excess of 500 with Root and Moeen well set and Liam Dawson still to come. The pressure will then be on an inexperienced Proteas batting line-up. All the signs point to England dominating day two.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.