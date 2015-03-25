 
England v South Africa preview in numbers

30 June 2017 06:39

As England prepare to begin their four-Test series against South Africa on July 6, Press Association Sport previews the clash in numbers.

1 - home Test series won by England against South Africa since the latter's readmission to Test cricket in 1991. That came in 1998, with defeats in 2008 and 2012. They have, though, won two series away to the Proteas in that time.

14-12 - South Africa hold the win-loss advantage over England since readmission, with 17 draws.

2-1 - England's winning margin in both the one-day and Twenty20 international series on this Proteas tour, either side of the Champions Trophy.

18 - points gap between the teams in the ICC Test rankings - South Africa are second on 117, England fourth on 99. A 4-0 series win, however unlikely, would lift England ahead of their visitors while defeat by a margin of at least two Tests would drop them behind New Zealand into fifth.

1,574 - South Africa's Hashim Amla leads all active players in runs in Tests between the two sides. Compatriot Bruce Mitchell holds the all-time record with 2,732.

64 - England's James Anderson is the leading active wicket-taker, 27 adrift of the overall record held by South Africa's Shaun Pollock.

198 - days since England's last Test action, with their series against India having finished on December 20.

143 - days since Joe Root was named as England's Test captain, succeeding Alastair Cook.

53 - Tests played by Root to date and also, to the nearest run, his batting average (52.80).

3 - uncapped Test players in the South Africa squad for the series - Heino Kuhn, Andile Phehlukwayo and Aiden Markram.

33 - Kuhn's age.

18 - South Africa's highest opening partnership in their three-Test series against New Zealand in March - costing Stephen Cook his place and handing Kuhn his opportunity.

106 - Tests played by South Africa's AB de Villiers, who is missing the series and reportedly contemplating retirement from the five-day format.

Source: PA

