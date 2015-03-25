England v New Zealand - Story of the match

England booked their place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals with an 87-run win over New Zealand in Cardiff.

The jury was out whether the hosts had enough runs after posting a patchy 310 all out thanks to half-centuries from Joe Root (64), Jos Buttler (61no) and Alex Hales (56).

But after Jake Ball immediately put the chase in trouble by seeing off Luke Ronchi for a golden duck, even the admirable Kane Williamson (87) - with his fifth successive half-century against England in one-day internationals - could not keep the Kiwis competitive as they were bowled out for 223 in 44.3 overs.

SURPRISE TURN

Adil Rashid's recall here was unexpected, after his shock omission for England's victory over Bangladesh at The Oval last week. The leg-spinner was not an obvious choice at this venue whose short straight boundaries leave spinners on a hiding to nothing at times. He finished with figures of 10-0-47-2, though, and would have had a third wicket for good measure if he had not dropped a return catch in his final over.

TWEET OF THE MATCH

@englandcricket have every base covered! Look like the hardest side to beat in this competition - Ben Duckett was already pretty convinced of home prospects after five overs of New Zealand's run chase.

GALE FORCE

The fierce cross-wind caused havoc at times, especially during the Kiwi innings. Around 100 yards of LED hoardings twice fell victim, face down on the boundary for several minutes after one gust. Mark Wood needed four attempts to bowl one ball, twice losing his run and then in his delivery stride when the bails blew off for the umpteenth time.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Jason Roy mustered his first double-figure score in his last five one-day international innings. It was still only an unlucky-for-some 13 and takes his summer's tally to 47 runs in seven attempts.

WHO'S UP NEXT

England v Australia (Edgbaston, June 10)

Source: PA

