England to name eagerly-anticipated Ashes squad on September 27

22 September 2017 10:24

England have confirmed they will name their squad for this winter's Ashes at The Oval next week.

The eagerly-awaited announcement will take place at 10am on Wednesday morning, before the fourth Royal London Series match against West Indies at the same venue that day.

The most uncertain questions in the finalisation of Joe Root's squad concern batting personnel after mixed results for several contenders over the past Test summer - while there are injury concerns too, including seamer Toby Roland-Jones who has recently had scans on his back.

England's selectors have been keen to consider late-season form before picking the squad, and the announcement will come on day two of this summer's final round of Specsavers County Championship matches.

Source: PA

