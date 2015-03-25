England to have rare Saturday start against India as ECB announces 2018 schedule

England will start a Test match on a Saturday next summer for the first time in 63 years.

A 2018 schedule headlined by a high-summer 'Ashes' rematch and then a five-Test series against India was unveiled on Tuesday morning.

The Saturday start - in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge on August 18 - will be England's first since they took on South Africa at The Oval in 1955.

The international fixture list announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board also confirms there will, as expected, be no day-night Test next year.

England's five-match one-day international series and one-off Twenty20 against Australia will take meetings between both countries, across the formats, up to a possible 19 in just seven months following the 2017-18 Ashes and limited-overs series down under.

Number one-ranked Test side India arrive for three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals and then only their second five-match series here in 59 years.

Pakistan will also be in England next summer, for two Tests in late May and early June while Australia's limited-overs tour will take place between June 13 and 27.

After England begin their summer against Pakistan, they will then have an ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10.

There will be no immediate follow-up to England's inaugural day-night Test - at Edgbaston last month - against opponents hailing from a time zone which would have made broadcast of floodlit matches from this country less than appealing.

The fixtures confirmed by ECB also extend to the two domestic finals, with the one-day cup showpiece at Lord's on June 30 and the NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day held as usual at Edgbaston but on the later date of September 15.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison is looking forward to welcoming next summer's opponents.

He said: '"A five-Test series against India is at the heart of next summer's international programme.

"This is always a much-anticipated contest which attracts a huge following across the globe for the five-day game.

"Test match cricket has a strong, consistent and passionate following across England and Wales - and the seven summer Tests, starting with the Pakistan matches, are sure to attract good crowds.

"Alongside these, England's white-ball contests against India, Australia and Scotland will give a fascinating guide to form ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, to be staged here in 2019."

:: International Schedule 2018

Pakistan

Thu 24-Mon 28 May, 1st Test, Lord's (11am)

Fri 1-Tue 5 June, 2nd Test, Emerald Headingley (11am)

Scotland

Sun June 10, Scotland v England ODI Grange CC, Edinburgh (11 am)

Australia

Wed June 13, 1st ODI, Kia Oval D/N (1 pm)

Sat June 16, 2nd ODI, The SSE SWALEC, Cardiff (11am)

Tue June 19, 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge D/N (2pm)

Thu June 21, 4th ODI, Emirates Riverside D/N ( 2pm )

Sun June 24, 5th ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (11am)

Wed June 27, IT20, Edgbaston D/N (6.30pm)

India

Tue July 3, 1st IT20, Emirates Old Trafford (5.30pm)

Fri July 6, 2nd IT20, The SSE SWALEC, Cardiff (5.30pm)

Sun July 8, 3rd IT20, The Brightside Ground, Bristol (2pm)

Thu July 12, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge (12.30pm)

Sat July 14, 2nd ODI, Lord's (11am)

Tue July 17, 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley (12.30pm)

Wed 1-Sun 5 Aug, 1st Test, Edgbaston (11am)

Thu 9-Mon 13 Aug, 2nd Test, Lord's (11am)

Sat 18-Wed 22 Aug, 3rd Test, Trent Bridge (11am)

Thu 30 Aug-Mon 3 Sept, 4th Test, Ageas Bowl (11am)

Fri 7-Tue 11 Sept, 5th Test, Kia Oval (11am)

Domestic finals

Sat June 30, One-Day Cup Final, Lord's (11 am)

Sat Sept 15, T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston (11 am)

Source: PA

