 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England to face India in Women's World Cup final after Kaur sees off Australia

20 July 2017 10:08

England will face India in the Women's World Cup final after Harmanpreet Kaur's century inspired the underdogs to a 36-run semi-final victory over Australia.

Kaur produced the best innings by an Indian cricketer in a World Cup knockout fixture with an unbeaten 171 at Derby's County Ground as they made 281 for four against the defending champions.

Following the rain delay that removed eight overs from the scheduled 50, India made an underwhelming start as they lost both openers for 35 runs inside 10 overs.

Kaur built some momentum in a 66-run partnership with India captain Mithali Raj and then accelerated to help India smash 81 from their last six overs, taking her boundary haul to 20 fours and seven sixes .

Australia then made a similarly unconvincing start, but Alex Blackwell's 90 from 56 balls took them into contention for another final before they were bowled out for 245 with 11 balls remaining.

Sunday's World Cup final, at Lord's, represents India's second after their defeat by Australia in 2005.

They also unexpectedly overcame opponents England in last month's group match.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.