England to bat first as Stuart Broad rested for second warm-up match in Adelaide

England were set to bat first on a sunny afternoon at the Adelaide Oval after Cricket Australia XI captain Tim Paine won the toss.

The tourists were as published for this second warm-up fixture, without rested frontline seamer Stuart Broad who will instead play next week in Townsville, and preferring Dawid Malan to Gary Ballance to bat at number five.

Broad's absence allows the tourists an extra chance to gauge the potential of Jake Ball and the uncapped Craig Overton as fourth seamer for this month's first Test in Brisbane.

The CA XI left out South Australia off-spinner Michael Cormack from their initial 12-man squad.

Source: PA

