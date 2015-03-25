 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England set for day-night Test on New Zealand tour

01 August 2017 07:09

England are set to play their third day-night Test in seven months in Auckland in March after their New Zealand tour dates were confirmed.

Set to start on March 22, the Test will be the first of two and is subject to New Zealand Cricket gaining consent for the match to take place at Eden Park.

England will start their 2018 tour of New Zealand with a T20 Tri-Series event also including Australia, before the one-day series starts in Hamilton on February 25.

The second Test will take place in Christchurch beginning on March 30.

England will play their first day-night Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston later this month.

England's New Zealand tour dates:

T20 Tri-Series

February 13, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 18, Seddon Park, Hamilton

February 21 - Eden Park, Auckland

ODI Series

February 25 - Seddon Park, Hamilton

February 28 - McLean Park, Napier

March 3 - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

March 7- University Oval, Dunedin

March 10 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Test Series

March 22-26 - First Test (D/N - TBC), Eden Park, Auckland

March 30 - April 3 - Second Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Source: PA

