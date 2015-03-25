 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England scheduled for Townsville trip in preparation for first Ashes Test

25 May 2017 12:54

England's Ashes warm-up schedule has been announced, with a trip to the sweltering heat of Townsville in store shortly before the first Test in Brisbane.

Joe Root's side will begin the tour with a two-day match at the WACA in Perth on November 4 and 5 and go on to a four-day day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval, in preparation for the first floodlit Ashes Test at the same venue.

They will then begin the process of acclimatising to the Queensland heat by taking on a Cricket Australia XI at Townsville's Tony Ireland Stadium, a four-day contest which is set to wrap up on November 18, five days before the series opener at the Gabba.

There is one mid-series tune-up too, with a two-day fixture reserved in Perth between the second and third Tests.

Cricket Australia's general manager Pat Howard said: "Those fans here to support England can get along to these matches and in particular we're pleased to be able to bring a four-day match up to Townsville, ahead of the Ashes series kicking off, giving North Queenslanders the chance to enjoy international cricket in their own backyard."

England's Ashes tour matches:

November 4-5: v Western Australia XI, WACA Ground

November 8-11: v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

November 15-18: v CA XI, Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

December 9-10: v CA XI, Perth (venue TBC)

Source: PA

