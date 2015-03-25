England reach Women's World Cup final with last-over win against South Africa

England reached the Women's World Cup final by winning a nerve-shredding contest against South Africa with only two balls to spare.

Anya Shrubsole hit the decisive boundary to seal a two-wicket win for England, who were left needing two runs from the last three balls of a dramatic contest in Bristol.

South Africa had earlier set England a target of 219 to win after Laura Wolvaardt (66) and the unbeaten Mignon du Preez (76) had given the underdogs hope of a shock victory.

But Sarah Taylor set England on their way with 54 before Jenny Gunn (27 not out) and Shrubsole dragged their team over the line.

England will now face either Australia or India in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

Source: PA

