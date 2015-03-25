 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England reach Women's World Cup final with last-over win against South Africa

18 July 2017 05:38

England reached the Women's World Cup final by winning a nerve-shredding contest against South Africa with only two balls to spare.

Anya Shrubsole hit the decisive boundary to seal a two-wicket win for England, who were left needing two runs from the last three balls of a dramatic contest in Bristol.

South Africa had earlier set England a target of 219 to win after Laura Wolvaardt (66) and the unbeaten Mignon du Preez (76) had given the underdogs hope of a shock victory.

But Sarah Taylor set England on their way with 54 before Jenny Gunn (27 not out) and Shrubsole dragged their team over the line.

England will now face either Australia or India in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

Source: PA

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.