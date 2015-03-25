 
England players upset over sledging - Prior

05 December 2017 08:24

Matt Prior claims Australia have verbally abused England's players during the Ashes over an issue which has not been publicised for "various reasons".

Australia admitted to sledging the tourists during the opening Test but Baggy Greens captain Steve Smith insists his team-mates' comments have not crossed a line.

England bowler James Anderson branded the hosts "bullies" and Prior says "there's a lot that's gone on that I think the England players are quite upset about".

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, former England wicketkeeper Prior added: "There's been a lot of chat on the pitch that hasn't got anything to do with cricket and frankly shouldn't be on a cricket pitch - stuff that hasn't come out, for various reasons."

He said: "Simple sledging doesn't really work on these top international players. Alastair Cook is not going to be affected by sledging, Steve Smith, (David) Warner - these guys have seen it, they've done it.

"So therefore you have to go deeper if you want to try and get a reaction and say something that's going to be pretty fiery and potentially personal."

Source: PA

