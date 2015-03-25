England players give Ottis Gibson glowing report amid South Africa interest

England's Test cricketers have told their South Africa counterparts that Ottis Gibson will make a fine coach for them.

The current England bowling coach is reportedly front-runner to succeed Russell Domingo if the latter is not re-engaged following the tourists' 3-1 Investec Series defeat.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis indicated that a decision is not entirely imminent, and will need board approval, but he revealed he has already taken the trouble to sound out members of Joe Root's team about Gibson's suitability - and has been encouraged by their response.

"I have asked the England team for their thoughts on Ottis, and they've given me positive feedback," said Du Plessis, shortly after the 177-run defeat at Old Trafford which confirmed South Africa's 3-1 series inferiority.

"I believe (England's) players are good judges, and will be honest with their reflections on a guy (and whether) he'll work as a head coach.

"They've said some really good, positive things about him.

"Personally, if he is going to be the guy, we have to get to learn about each other first."

England coach Trevor Bayliss hinted, meanwhile, that he and his players may already be resigned to losing 48-year-old Gibson's services - based, he suggests, on the press reports he has seen.

He said: "I only found out from you guys - that's the first we'd heard of it.

"There's nothing been finalised yet.

"I'm at a loss at the moment whether it's a go-ahead - we haven't heard for sure. By all accounts, it sounds like it."

Whether former West Indies coach Gibson is on the move again or not, Bayliss believes English cricket should take the interest as a compliment.

"I think with all these things you look at the positives - someone from the England set-up is being looked at for a higher job somewhere," the Australian added.

"All these things you've got to look at as positives, not negatives."

Du Plessis confirmed he had spoken to his own Cricket South Africa employers about a future with or without Domingo still at the helm.

"There were conversations," he said.

"The first was 'were we happy with Russell?', and the guys said yes.

"Then it was the panel's decision to try and see if there was someone they could see who would possibly take the team forward."

Du Plessis spoke up for the incumbent coach, but appears open to change too.

He added: "Then I just gave my input, where I said I think Russell is doing a good job at the moment . but if there is someone who can challenge the team more, by all means go and look who's out there.

"That decision will only be made, as far as I know, when it gets to the board."

Source: PA

