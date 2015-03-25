 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England pick Jake Ball ahead of Adil Rashid for Bangladesh clash

01 June 2017 10:24

England sprang a minor surprise by leaving out Adil Rashid in favour of extra seamer Jake Ball for their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at The Oval.

Ben Stokes was fit to take part, after his personalised breakfast fitness session to test his injured knee bowling on the edge of the square - although it is still uncertain how many overs the all-rounder might manage.

England, up against the team who ended their hopes at the last World Cup at Adelaide in 2015, chose to bowl first, providing an early chance to vindicate preference for Ball to leg-spin regular Rashid in this Group A fixture, which kick-starts the two-and-a-half-week tournament.

Source: PA

