 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England name Westley as Ballance replacement for third Test against South Africa

20 July 2017 12:39

Essex batsman Tom Westley will replace the injured Gary Ballance in next week's third Investec Test against South Africa and could be joined in the England side by a second newcomer, Middlesex's Dawid Malan.

The pair have been called up in a 13-man squad to face the Proteas at the Kia Oval following the 340-run defeat at Trent Bridge but there is a familiar feeling of disappointment for Surrey's Mark Stoneman, with misfiring opener Keaton Jennings retained.

The selectors have taken the unusual step of confirming 28-year-old Westley's place in the side, and batting order, after Ballance was ruled out with a fractured finger, but Malan has no such promise and will go head to head with spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson.

If head coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Joe Root decide a second slow-bowling option is necessary alongside Moeen Ali, Dawson will continue his unexpected stint in the team, with Malan on hand as an alternative option to bolster the batting.

Malan's county team-mate Toby Roland-Jones, a third uncapped squad member, will challenge Mark Wood for his place in the side, the latter having struggled for form in the series but been passed fit after a heel complaint.

Source: PA

