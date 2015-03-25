England lose Vince and Root early as fightback falters in Adelaide

England suffered two major setbacks to their hopes of battling back in the second Ashes Test early on day three at the Adelaide Oval.

The tourists lost James Vince in the first full over after the resumption, to only the fourth ball he faced off Josh Hazlewood, caught-behind for two trying to force off the back foot.

But it was the departure of captain Joe Root, edging an attempted drive at Pat Cummins to third slip, which then really piled the pressure on England as they try to avoid going 2-0 down with three to play.

After half-an-hour, they had stumbled from 29 for one to 51 for three in reply to 442 for eight declared.

Source: PA

