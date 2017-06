England Lions won their three-match Royal London One-Day Series against South Africa A 2-0 after Monday's washout at Northampton.

Rain delayed the start of play before the hosts went on to post 28 without loss, with Dawid Malan (12) and Ben Duckett (16) at the crease.

But the weather forced play to be abandoned after five overs as the Lions completed a series win after comprehensive victories on Thursday and Saturday.

Source: PA

