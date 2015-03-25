England hopeful over Stuart Broad fitness

England remain hopeful that Stuart Broad will be available for the first Test against South Africa despite a foot problem.

Broad had scans on a bruised left heel after bowling only one over for Nottinghamshire in Leicestershire's second innings in the Specsavers County Championship Second Division innings victory this week.

But those scans have proved inconclusive and England believe a week's rest will solve the problem ahead of the opening Test, which starts at Lord's on July 6.

"Stuart has been assessed by the medics over the last 24 hours," Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores told the official club website. "T hey have ruled him out of the Kent game (which starts on Monday) for him to keep getting treatment, and then we'll wait to see how he responds to that treatment."

Source: PA

