 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

England hopeful Haseeb Hameed injured playing for Lanacshire

21 September 2017 01:54

Haseeb Hameed has become the latest Ashes hopeful to suffer an injury in the Specsavers County Championship clash between Middlesex and Lancashire at Lord's this week.

The Red Rose opener retired hurt after being struck on the glove by James Harris on day three of the Division One clash, two days after Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones went down with a lower back complaint which has required scans to assess the severity of the injury.

Lancashire posted on their official Twitter account: "Another big blow for @LancsCCC as Haseeb Hameed is retiring hurt at Lord's. He was struck on the glove by bowler James Harris."

Both Hameed and Roland-Jones have been tipped for inclusion in England's squad for the winter trip to Australia.

Hameed required surgery on a badly broken left hand which ended his involvement in last winter's Test tour of India following a promising start to his maiden international series, although it is being reported he took a blow to his right glove on Wednesday.

Source: PA

