England give Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali a break for T20 international

England have resisted the temptation to rest any of their big Ashes guns from this month's Royal London Series - but Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali do get a one-match Twenty20 break.

In two 14-man squads announced on Monday evening for the one-off NatWest Twenty20 and then five ODIs, all against West Indies, the selectors have sprung few surprises.

Moeen and Stokes, like several others in both squads expected to figure heavily in next winter's Ashes, have been prescribed a short rest towards the end of a summer containing seven Tests and a Champions Trophy campaign.

The most notable omission from both lists is fast bowler Mark Wood, a central figure in the Champions Trophy but who has since suffered with a heel injury which interrupted his Test summer and has kept him out of action since mid-July.

Surrey seamer Tom Curran is named in both squads and therefore has a chance to add an ODI debut to his two Twenty20 caps to date.

Fit-again Chris Woakes is back for the ODIs - with his fellow seamer Jake Ball in both squads - but Steven Finn misses out.

Among the spinners, England have kept faith with Adil Rashid in both formats - and in Moeen's Twenty20 absence, he is accompanied by slow left-arm all-rounder Liam Dawson in Eoin Morgan's team.

There is no ODI place yet for Dawid Malan, who impressed with a half-century on his Twenty20 debut against South Africa this summer and has since gone on to feature in England's last four Tests.

It was anticipated at one stage earlier this year that England might leave out some of their Test regulars for the limited-overs matches against West Indies, to ensure they are fresh for the start of the Ashes tour at the end of next month.

But since then, the Windies have surprised everyone by battling back to level a three-match Test series and make this week's final match at Lord's a decider - and are also bolstered by the return of a clutch of their best cricketers for the two white-ball formats.

For England, Wood's ongoing absence is no surprise as he tries to regain full fitness in time for Ashes consideration - while his club-and-country team-mate Stokes' Twenty20 break is more notable perhaps because the fixture will take place on his home ground at Chester-le-Street.

Sam Billings, Mason Crane and Liam Livingstone - all in the Twenty20 squad against South Africa - have not retained their places. But Curran has the opportunity to extend his portfolio after taking five wickets across his two matches to date.

Source: PA

